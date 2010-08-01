Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki Jetmate + Custom Trailer + Seadoo GTS in Redding Ca. $5000 OBO #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2005 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Posts 121 Kawasaki Jetmate + Custom Trailer + Seadoo GTS in Redding Ca. $5000 OBO I am another lazy poster.. Contents from my CL add copied here:



Time has finally come to sell our water toys in California. Several years ago I moved to the East Coast and left my 2 skis at the inlaws house. We only get out every other year to visit, and they are tired of tripping over these things in the garage. On average the skis only saw 2 weeks/year of use for ~ 5 the first 5 years, and then 2 weeks of use every other year for the last 5 years. In between use they were both fogged and drained of fuel, hull plugs pulled, batteries disconnected and put onto battery tenders and then stored in a garage.



1992 Kawasaki Jetmate 650 -

If you don't know what this is, might be best to move on to something else Ok, well if you don't know what this is, and you are intrigued, feel free to send me an email and setup a phone call. I will probably talk your ear off about it..



The ski is in good condition, garage stored the the time I owned it. We are the second owners. We restored most of it several years ago, sticking to stock as much as possible. Ski is in good running condition and available for test ride on Shasta Lake.



My kids are older now, but man did they have a blast cruising around Shasta on this thing! Actually, we got tailed by the sheriff every year, until I would pull over to see what the issue was. They always said they just wanted to see what in the world I was riding around "in". I confirmed with them last time we were out, according to California laws, the JetMate is a runabout, not a PWC because you sit in or stand in it, vs a PWC in which you sit on or stand on. This is important because it means the JetMate can operate before dawn or after sunset legally

Known Issues and Mods:

>> Oil pump and case drain block offs installed.

>> The carb is standard 650 carb, so it couldn't accept the choke cable. The choke cable is in place and working, but it is held in place with bailing wire. (sorry about that).

>> The dog house has two cracks around the cover, but they are stationary (not expanding).

>> Added automatic bilge pump.

>> Temp sensor and associated alarm never worked and were removed.

>> Note: The stock ignition switch was magnetically keyed. It is still in place and still functional, but I only have one key.

(I think that is all for this one).





1995 Seadoo GTS-

This has been a great ski for us, but it might need some attention now. It should be available for water testing on Shasta as well. Ski is in good to very good condition having been garage stored for most of it's life. I bought the ski from my brother, I believe he was the second owner, but not 100% sure on that.

Known Issues/mods:

>> Last time we took this ski out we lost a bearing in the pump. Otherwise it was running great.

We bought a used housing and had a shop install new bearings and assemble the pump. We ran it for about 3 days, and started to hear a very faint noise under heavy load, but we didn't have time to diagnose it. I suspect either pump bearing or drive shaft seal carrier bearing. Otherwise impeller and wear ring are in excellent condition

>> Added automatic bilge pump.

>> Added Seadoo Stock Speedometer.

>> Replaced fuel tank under recall

>> Upgraded fuel pickup float.



Trailer-

Trailer is a Zieman dual place trailer that was modified to carry the Jetmate and the Seadoo side by side. At the same time, I had them add rails on the tongue to carry a standup ski, and a storage rack over the standup ski. I sold the standup a long time ago, but the rails and nose pin assembly are still there as well as the rack of course. Trailer should qualify as somewhere between good and very good condition.



Accessories:

Whatever I have I will transfer to you. Expect a couple of anchor bags, misc ropes, battery nav lights for the JetMate, and cooling water bypass adapters for both skis (to run off garden hose), OEM towable cover for Seadoo, some spare parts for JetMate (starter Bendex and temp sensor assembly if memory serves)



Schedule/Details

Family will have the Jetmate on the water over the July 4th week, and then the package will be available for purchase. As noted above, both skis should be available for testing before purchase starting around 7/10.





I now live on the East Coast, so I will send the signed title for all three to my father in law who will be able to complete the sale in Redding. After we figure out the details and final price, you will be able to give cash to my father in law and take the skis home with you.



Lots of interest in breaking up the package, but that's really hard for me to do since I am on the wrong coast.

1992 Jetmate (For Sale)

1995 Seadoo GTS (For Sale)

1992 Jetmate (For Sale)

1995 Seadoo GTS (For Sale)

1992 550SX (Sold) #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2005 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Posts 121 Re: Kawasaki Jetmate + Custom Trailer + Seadoo GTS in Redding Ca. $5000 OBO jetmateInterior.jpg



1992 Jetmate (For Sale)

1995 Seadoo GTS (For Sale)

