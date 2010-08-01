|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
KV total loss setup with auto shutdown module and rad non charging wheel
Old school two wire stator, KV (dynatek) system with near new condition RAD non charging wheel (teeth are in near new condition) and includes the auto shutdown module. System works great when wired straight with a on/off switch, the auto off part i cant get to work the way i want with a tether, but total loss setup isnt for me anyway. Lots of kids use my x2, and total loss + many many restarts = dead battery in rapid time.
$250, trade system straight up for a charging RAD Wheel, or make offer
