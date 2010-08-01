Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: KV total loss setup with auto shutdown module and rad non charging wheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 51 KV total loss setup with auto shutdown module and rad non charging wheel Old school two wire stator, KV (dynatek) system with near new condition RAD non charging wheel (teeth are in near new condition) and includes the auto shutdown module. System works great when wired straight with a on/off switch, the auto off part i cant get to work the way i want with a tether, but total loss setup isnt for me anyway. Lots of kids use my x2, and total loss + many many restarts = dead battery in rapid time.

$250, trade system straight up for a charging RAD Wheel, or make offer

