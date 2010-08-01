|
New Memeber in Wisconsin
Hello everyone,
I'm a Sea Doo fan from back in '92 with my first XP.
Today I'm building a Sport Spec HX for the 2018 season.
I'm in Milwaukee, WI and racing with the Great Lakes Watercross organization.
I'll be hitting members up for parts, I'm sure.
Thanks for having me.
