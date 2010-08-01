|
Waveraider 1100 and solas prop selection Help
Hey guys, Ive been doing some reading on props and just cant seem to fine the correct answer. What i have is a 96 waveraider 1100 with 63m motor, a 150psi head, boysen reeds and stuffers, 44mm blackjack carbs, ported and polished intake and a straight through exhaust, im currently running a solas 13/19 and its great on mid range punch, i really am looking for a setup to get me out of the hole faster. I really only use the ski to jump in the surf. I have another solas prop yb-sc-i 14.5-18
will that give me more low end or should i be looking at a different model? Seems like every prop description i read gives you more low end punch and more top end speed....im kinda lost and any insight would be greatly appreciated. Again all i care about is getting out of the water as fast as possible.
