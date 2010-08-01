Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider 1100 and solas prop selection Help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location NJ Age 35 Posts 67 Waveraider 1100 and solas prop selection Help Hey guys, Ive been doing some reading on props and just cant seem to fine the correct answer. What i have is a 96 waveraider 1100 with 63m motor, a 150psi head, boysen reeds and stuffers, 44mm blackjack carbs, ported and polished intake and a straight through exhaust, im currently running a solas 13/19 and its great on mid range punch, i really am looking for a setup to get me out of the hole faster. I really only use the ski to jump in the surf. I have another solas prop yb-sc-i 14.5-18

will that give me more low end or should i be looking at a different model? Seems like every prop description i read gives you more low end punch and more top end speed....im kinda lost and any insight would be greatly appreciated. Again all i care about is getting out of the water as fast as possible.

