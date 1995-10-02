pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:07 AM #1
    jeffpat
    Best place to buy trailer parts?

    I apologize if this is not the correct forum for a question like this, but you all are the only "Waverunner peeps" I know so I don't have anyone else to ask!

    I'm looking to buy a couple of winch posts for my dual Waverunner trailer. The existing ones are rusted and no longer work. I need a couple of these:

    Capture.PNG


    Any suggestions?

    Thanks!
    Jeff P.
  2. Today, 11:17 AM #2
    aggrovated
    Re: Best place to buy trailer parts?

    call the trailer manufacturer. they usually have replacement parts
  3. Today, 11:23 AM #3
    jeffpat
    Re: Best place to buy trailer parts?

    Thanks @aggrovated, but that's typically the most expensive option. I'm trying to find a cheaper one and I would assume these parts are fairly interchangeable.
  4. Today, 11:39 AM #4
    linkman
    Re: Best place to buy trailer parts?

    http://www.easternmarine.com/Boat-Tr...-Posts-Mounts/
    http://www.trailerpartsdepot.com/c-3...cessories.aspx
  5. Today, 11:50 AM #5
    jeffpat
    Re: Best place to buy trailer parts?

    Perfect, thanks @linkman!
  6. Today, 01:26 PM #6
    jash1178
    Re: Best place to buy trailer parts?

    www.walmart.com

