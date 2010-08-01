Hi all,
First off I'm an idiot!! just put back together ski and didn't realize that the oil pump was removed, I'm new to ski's. I have done some work to ski to get it running, the woodruff key was sheared and the bolt that holds on the flywheel came out. I now have a new woodruff key and bolted everything up, cleaned the carb and it fired right up. The ski has a brand new piston also. I took it out for it's first run, with clear gas on accident. the motor would run great until I got to full throttle and then would fall on its face and die. After sitting for a while it would start again, it was probably getting too hot. The last time I had it out it did the same thing where it would run great and then after about 3 minutes of ridding, when I got to full throttle, it fell on its face and died. Now it will not even fire. I do have spark. It will not even fire with starting fluid. I feel that maybe I have a ring that seized or blew a hole in the piston.

Where would you start? thanks, Tim