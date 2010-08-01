Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300sx wont fire but has spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Zimmerman, MN Posts 2 300sx wont fire but has spark Hi all,

First off I'm an idiot!! just put back together ski and didn't realize that the oil pump was removed, I'm new to ski's. I have done some work to ski to get it running, the woodruff key was sheared and the bolt that holds on the flywheel came out. I now have a new woodruff key and bolted everything up, cleaned the carb and it fired right up. The ski has a brand new piston also. I took it out for it's first run, with clear gas on accident. the motor would run great until I got to full throttle and then would fall on its face and die. After sitting for a while it would start again, it was probably getting too hot. The last time I had it out it did the same thing where it would run great and then after about 3 minutes of ridding, when I got to full throttle, it fell on its face and died. Now it will not even fire. I do have spark. It will not even fire with starting fluid. I feel that maybe I have a ring that seized or blew a hole in the piston.



Where would you start? thanks, Tim Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules