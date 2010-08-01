Hey Guys,

While my VTS still works on my xp, the guage does not. I suspect that it's the sending unit, and my friends all have issues with their vts's as well.

A couple of us are thinking of ordering from thetrimfix, but I emailed the guy and I never hear back. This was the case last summer as well when we look into it. Because of this, I might look at alternative options (not to mention the pricing to Canada is a bit steep).

My interest right now though is the external mounting "gauge" fix he has. Apparently theres a box on the outside and a magnet you place inside?

Does anyone have any details on that? I'd be curious if this is something I can solder up myself. I love tinkering with this sorta stuff anyways.

Anyone have any experience with thetrimfix products that can shed some light as to whats going on with that equipment?
Thanks!