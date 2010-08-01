|
1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
Hello,
I have a kill switch issue with my ski. Was riding the other day and magically the kill switch decided it was done. I had to flood the engine to get it to shut off. I'm just thankful I didn't fall while I was out. YIKES!
Anyway, I started testing things to find the issue and I have hit a wall (not literally). Here is what my stat/stop switch looks like disassembled.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kawasaki-...3732/927529730
The two black nodes unscrew and inside all that';s there is a plunger that pushes down a round metal plate that touches two posts to make the arc for either starting or stopping. Both start and stop switches are identical. Everything in the switch looks fine. I even swapped them and the start still worked which tells me it is not the actual button/switch.
I then tested the two wires on the stop button for continuity to the molex connector within the engine compartment. Black was good, white was bad. There was a small kink about 1.5 inches from the switch itself. I took a guess and assumed that was where the break was and I was correct. I spliced the wire, retested continuity and had good on both black and white to the molex connector. I thought, GREAT, I'm good. Reassembled everything and still not working. The engine won't shutoff with the stop switch still. UGH!
I checked the wires from the molex connector to the EBOX, but can't test their continuity without getting into the EBOX, which I have no idea how to do. Surely I didn't have two failures in this wiring? I know I am god from start/stop switch to molex, but from there, I don't know. Is it possible when the wire I fixed was bad it shorted anything out in the EBOX? I know about the one fuse in the EBOX and it is good. Would any bit of corrosion in the molex connector cause what I am experiencing?
I am at a loss and would welcome any advice. I just want to ride!
Mike
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
Ebox is easy to disassemble. Check the connections again once removed and opened up.
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
Are there any tutorials out there on how to remove the EBOX you know of off the top of your head?
Ebox is easy to disassemble. Check the connections again once removed and opened up.
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
Should just be 5 bolts. 4 that run through the ebox and one the white plastic bracket on the left hand side. Box comes off in one piece than a few more 10mm bolts to open it up. Maybe someone will chime in that has the shop manual.
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
I did it. It was easier than I thought.
Inside EBOX looks clean, no water present. Tested remaining wire from molex to EBOX. Both black and white tested good.
So is it the igniter at this point?
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
If I test the white and black going into the Igniter box, should I get a loop of continuity?
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
once you push the stop button, yes.
Re: 1999 750sxi Pro - Kill switch issue
Actually I mean testing the ones actually going into the Igniter box while disconnected from the rest of the wire assembly. If I touch the white and black that go into the Igniter box at the same time with my tester, should I get 0 on my reading? The same as I did for testing each wire in the harness?
