  Today, 02:00 AM
    jason 650sx
    kawasaki zxi 1100 paint problems???

    • Okay need help what am I doing wrong ever time I paint a kawasaki jet ski I have problems with the paint lifting.... This is driving me crazy and getting very expensive.. All the other brand ski come out great just kaw's... I'm sanding the whole ski down cleaning it, prepping it, wiping it down. It usually takes about 3 to 4 weeks before it starts lifting any ideas?IMAG0005 (1).jpgIMAG0003.jpg
