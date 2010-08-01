|
|
-
Do SXR mufflers ever leak at the welds??
Guys,
I took apart my 2011 SXR 800 and noticed some black soot in a couple of areas around the welds on my muffler/waterbox.
Do the welds on these mufflers ever fail and leak? I have the picture I took before I cleaned all the soot off, (then I realized I should have taken more pictures first).
The picture shows one of the spots.
Should I have the muffler pressure tested??.
IMG_6096.JPG
