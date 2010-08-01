Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do SXR mufflers ever leak at the welds?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 58 Posts 110 Do SXR mufflers ever leak at the welds?? Guys,



I took apart my 2011 SXR 800 and noticed some black soot in a couple of areas around the welds on my muffler/waterbox.



Do the welds on these mufflers ever fail and leak? I have the picture I took before I cleaned all the soot off, (then I realized I should have taken more pictures first).



The picture shows one of the spots.



Should I have the muffler pressure tested??.



IMG_6096.JPG

