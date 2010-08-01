Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: finally got to run the zxi today in a pond #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 37 finally got to run the zxi today in a pond So I FINALLY got to try it out on a friends WAY too small pond. Ask me how I determined it was way too small some other time! It runs low speed real well up to ~ 1/8 throttle. I couldn't get it to rev out at first untill I would turn the choke on/ off and it would rev out perfect and stay fine for a few seconds and then die out needing another dose of quick choke on/off. Managed to get it screaming around the pond like that for a while.

As you can imagine that got old driving 1 hand on the throttle 1 on the choke so I checked the plugs and they looked like the right color and dry. So then I decided to try it without using the choke to see what happened. So If I kept constantly blipping the throttle I could get it up on plane and after that I could get it to rev out but again I had to keep blipping the throttle to keep it revving if I kept the throttle steady it just never would rev out basically seems like the midrange tuning is WAY off.



oh and losing power and ALL steering really sucks!



Any help greatly appreciated,

