Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 f12x turbo knocking #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Georgia Posts 1 06 f12x turbo knocking Hey everyone. I am new to the forum, but have owned 3 aquatrax. I've had several issues over the years and have always found the problem on my own. Well this time I am stumped. I have a 2006 Honda aquatrax f12x turbo. It's has a new Ecu and recent service. i ran it all weekend with no issue. Well after riding yesterday, when pulling up to the dock, I noticed a knocking noise coming from the engine, so i took it back out of the no wake zone to take off to see if it would throw any codes, and it had restricted power(now thinking back with the tick, the knock sensor could have put it in limp mode without throwing a code) but my question is, has anyone ran into this issue, or had something similar happen so could give me some insight on my issue. I originally thought it could be a valve issue, but they all checked out, and good compression on every cylinder. One of my buddies thinks it could possibly be a cracked rod or a bad rod bearing. Called the only shop in the state that I know that will touch an aquatrax and he thinks it's an issue from the pump. Two different opinions, so I'm coming here for help. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks so much.

