PWCToday Newbie
Old school total loss
Have a KV (Dynatek) setup with RAD non charging flywheel, also have the auto shut down module. I cant get the auto to work the way i want with a tether setup. But with straight wire up with on/off switch it functions well, with bright blue spark. I wanna straight up trade the setup including lightweight non charging RAD wheel for a ultra lightweight charging flywheel to use with stock kawasaki 650 (x2) electronics.
Flywheel is blueish and near new condition on teeth.
