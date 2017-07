Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Kawasaki 700-800 stand up #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2007 Location New Iberia, La Age 35 Posts 84 WTB: Kawasaki 700-800 stand up Like it says, looking to get another standup, a newer one this time. the more mods the better, just dont want to spend a fortune. I am ok with buying one that needs work... would actually prefer it.



cash in hand



let me know what you have. I am located in Louisiana, but willing to drive for the right deal.



slipmagjoe@yahoo.com

337-636-1854



thanks.

Joe MEN STAND UP TO PEE = THEY STAND UP TO RIDE!!!



83 kawi 550 stand up

piston port P&P, bored .75mm wiseco, head shaved .060", pjs head pipe and coffman long exhaust,mariner water box, dual sbn 38 carbs with velocity stacks, pjs intake man., 13/18 solas prop, r&d top loader intake, op ride plate, quick turn plate, 7 deg handle bars, and custom paint



