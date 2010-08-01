|
|
-
2017 sxr 1500 blowsion parts for sale
I have anodized green blowsion gas cap 40 , anodized green blowsion exhaust cap 40 ,anodized green blowsion hood latch 30, also blowions 4 degree bars black with odi white grips 70, blowsions turf kit duel layer black and white diamond 125 all brand new , bought it for my sxr 1500 and decided to keep everything stock everything is discounted from store price im in central nj in case anyone wants to pick anything up
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Laxpro2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules