Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 stx di #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Milwaukee Age 43 Posts 7 Kawasaki 1100 stx di Anybody out there recommend using a sealer on the head gasket,I have the surfaces cleaned and prepped,when I took the engine apart someone had copper sealer on the head gasket,2003 1100 di motor bored 1mm over on all three holes.manual doesn't mention using any sealer on the head gasket. #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Surprise, AZ via NorCal Posts 842 Re: Kawasaki 1100 stx di Head gaskets are not typically designed to be reusable, but some people do it. Most spray them with high temp copper or coat them with Threebond. 2004 Kawasaki SX- R

