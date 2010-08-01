Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: anti rattle parts? different versions? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 9 anti rattle parts? different versions? Hey Guys,

Just replaced the cone on our 2002 gtx di and the anti rattle device in the cone is much different than the other kits I see online?



Mine has the spring on the buttom pushing the angled plastic clip upwards, rather than the common spring pushing forward on the shaft.



Is there something I'm missing?



I'd like to put one on my xp because it doesnt have one yet but I'm just wondering which one I should be looking for.



