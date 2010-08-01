|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Kawasaki 300sx build?
I got a question for some of you guys that build project skis.... I have a guy local to me selling an two old 300 standup jet skis...there is a JS 300 and a SX 300... I was thinking of maybe trying a project ski build and seeing if I could drop a Yamaha 650 engine in that little 300 hull....I'm just throwing it out there see what you guys might think.....I don't know about bed plates or even if I can sqeeze a bigger engine in there...I figure a Yamaha 650 or 701 for a power plant....any thought? or would it just be a huge headache?
I want a stand up bad and if the cheapest way is for me to build one then so be it...wife has been patient with my projects so far..... but I seeing what you guys think ......
If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Kawasaki 300sx build?
The 701 is a common swap for these but they use the bottom of the 701 hull fibeglassed into the 300. 750 Kawasaki engine may go in easier with a custom bedplate
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules