1999 SeaDoo XP Limited ignition coil testing Hi everyone , I have a problem with my 99 SeaDoo XP Limited ignition I assume . All fuel system has been went through carefully several times . Still it falls on it's face from 3,000 RPM up and the rear spark plug stops firing . I checked the coil and it reads 000.4 ohm on the primary side and 9.60K ohm on the secondary side . Test was done with coil out of circuit . Do the test results seem correct ?

