Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js550/650 bed plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Lake Havasu City Age 23 Posts 1 js550/650 bed plate looking for the conversion plate for putting my 650sx motor inside of my js550 hull (88').

also looking for prices on 650sx head, intake manifold w/ carb, exhaust manifold, and voltage regulator #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Menifee, CA Age 24 Posts 52 Re: js550/650 bed plate Originally Posted by Js550problemski Originally Posted by looking for the conversion plate for putting my 650sx motor inside of my js550 hull (88').

also looking for prices on 650sx head, intake manifold w/ carb, exhaust manifold, and voltage regulator

