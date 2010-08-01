|
js550/650 bed plate
looking for the conversion plate for putting my 650sx motor inside of my js550 hull (88').
also looking for prices on 650sx head, intake manifold w/ carb, exhaust manifold, and voltage regulator
PWCToday Regular
Re: js550/650 bed plate
Are you looking for stock head and exhaust manifold or aftermarket parts? I'll check to see if I have a carb setup
