  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    Js550problemski
    Js550problemski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City
    Age
    23
    Posts
    1

    js550/650 bed plate

    looking for the conversion plate for putting my 650sx motor inside of my js550 hull (88').
    also looking for prices on 650sx head, intake manifold w/ carb, exhaust manifold, and voltage regulator
  Today, 11:12 AM #2
    Erikbell714
    Erikbell714 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Erikbell714's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    52

    Re: js550/650 bed plate

    Quote Originally Posted by Js550problemski View Post
    looking for the conversion plate for putting my 650sx motor inside of my js550 hull (88').
    also looking for prices on 650sx head, intake manifold w/ carb, exhaust manifold, and voltage regulator
    Are you looking for stock head and exhaust manifold or aftermarket parts? I'll check to see if I have a carb setup
