How Can Some Shops Sells Over $1,500 Below MSRP
I am looking to purchase new 2017 Kawasaki 15F.
All my local shops have it at MSRP $9,699, when I check online.
However, a shop in Orlando, Fl has it for $7,999.
I am thinking about making the 4-hour drive.
Question: How can one shop have such a better price?
