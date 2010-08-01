Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 96 Xp tank recall #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 67 Posts 18 96 Xp tank recall Has anyone got information about this recall. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 7 Re: 96 Xp tank recall Wow, I didn't hear anything about this? Please do share if there is such a thing!



Sent from my ONEPLUS A3000 using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 67 Posts 18 Re: 96 Xp tank recall On Craigslist there was a guy saling a 96 Xp. He stated that the tank recall had been done so that got me curious. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 7 Re: 96 Xp tank recall Interesting! Perhaps you could send him a quick email.



Sent from my ONEPLUS A3000 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) rubberbootracing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules