pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 06:44 AM #1
    jeff6904
    jeff6904 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Murchison Texas
    Age
    67
    Posts
    18

    96 Xp tank recall

    Has anyone got information about this recall.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:45 AM #2
    amp3d
    amp3d is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    36
    Posts
    7

    Re: 96 Xp tank recall

    Wow, I didn't hear anything about this? Please do share if there is such a thing!

    Sent from my ONEPLUS A3000 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 AM #3
    jeff6904
    jeff6904 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Murchison Texas
    Age
    67
    Posts
    18

    Re: 96 Xp tank recall

    On Craigslist there was a guy saling a 96 Xp. He stated that the tank recall had been done so that got me curious.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:02 AM #4
    amp3d
    amp3d is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    36
    Posts
    7

    Re: 96 Xp tank recall

    Interesting! Perhaps you could send him a quick email.

    Sent from my ONEPLUS A3000 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. rubberbootracing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 