96 Xp tank recall
Has anyone got information about this recall.
Re: 96 Xp tank recall
Wow, I didn't hear anything about this? Please do share if there is such a thing!
Re: 96 Xp tank recall
On Craigslist there was a guy saling a 96 Xp. He stated that the tank recall had been done so that got me curious.
Re: 96 Xp tank recall
Interesting! Perhaps you could send him a quick email.
