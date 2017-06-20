I took the waveraider out the other day and quit starting. I immediatley suspected (hoped) it was the starter solenoid as I happened to have one on hand and didnt want to cut my lake time short. I swapped the solenoid with no result , made a hot wire setup to easily jump the solenoid and rode around with out issue. Took apart start/stop button housing, it was full of ants. After removing them I disassembled the buttons to check connections. No luck. No damage that i can see from the ants either. Tested original solenoid its fine and put it back in double checking the wiring. Checked the two plugs coming from the steering White + black , then a brown and red wired plug. Connections seem fine no damage to wire or plug.
Im not sure what im missing, I have a test lite, no meter though. Oh and fuse was good, changed it anyway.