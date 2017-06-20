pxctoday

  Today, 05:38 AM
    Saratj1
    Saratj1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Columbia, TN
    Age
    33
    Posts
    10

    95 wave raider 1100 start button not working, ski starts easily jumping solenoid.

    I took the waveraider out the other day and quit starting. I immediatley suspected (hoped) it was the starter solenoid as I happened to have one on hand and didnt want to cut my lake time short. I swapped the solenoid with no result , made a hot wire setup to easily jump the solenoid and rode around with out issue. Took apart start/stop button housing, it was full of ants. After removing them I disassembled the buttons to check connections. No luck. No damage that i can see from the ants either. Tested original solenoid its fine and put it back in double checking the wiring. Checked the two plugs coming from the steering White + black , then a brown and red wired plug. Connections seem fine no damage to wire or plug.
    Im not sure what im missing, I have a test lite, no meter though. Oh and fuse was good, changed it anyway.


    Any help is appreciated. What have I overlooked?
