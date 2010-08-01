Putting 750 out of an ZXI in an X2. Do you guys run a extra ground wire from ebox to block?
I didn't think you had to have one as the stator ground should cover it right??? I can't get mine to run without one. It is making me wonder if I have a bad ground at stator or is this just normal? Really don't want to mess anything up.
Would just like to thank everyone here for all the great info. This forum has made doing this swap a breeze. I never post as the search button covers all my questions... well til now.... thanks.