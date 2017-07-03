Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone using stock air filter on an 02 or 03 Aquatrax F12X #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 175 Anyone using stock air filter on an 02 or 03 Aquatrax F12X Before I run the ski anymore I got a new air filter, if it runs good and no more issues I'm replacing the stock filter with an 04 style air box and filter. The filter was 90% gone and I'm guessing the filter has to be pushed in between the plastic and here is a pic of how I put it in, I'm guessing it's right.20170703_163719.jpg



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules