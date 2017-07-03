|
Anyone using stock air filter on an 02 or 03 Aquatrax F12X
Before I run the ski anymore I got a new air filter, if it runs good and no more issues I'm replacing the stock filter with an 04 style air box and filter. The filter was 90% gone and I'm guessing the filter has to be pushed in between the plastic and here is a pic of how I put it in, I'm guessing it's right.20170703_163719.jpg
