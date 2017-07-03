pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:07 PM #1
    Kershawman
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    68

    Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference

    2017 Kawasaki SX-R and a 1985 Kawasaki 550
  Today, 12:08 AM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,682

    Re: Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference

    something with your picture! i only see one jet ski
  Today, 12:09 AM #3
    Camasaki
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Palm springs ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,625

    Re: Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference

    Just saw the new sxr in person just a few weeks ago. It was really cool, we all line danced on it.
