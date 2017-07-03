|
Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference
2017 Kawasaki SX-R and a 1985 Kawasaki 550
Re: Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference
something with your picture! i only see one jet ski
Re: Picture of a Couple with a 32 Year Age Difference
Just saw the new sxr in person just a few weeks ago. It was really cool, we all line danced on it.
