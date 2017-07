Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: no water flow on a waveblaster 2 760 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 92 no water flow on a waveblaster 2 760 I took this new ski out today since the compression seemed fine, about 5 minutes into riding it overheated. We towed it to the island and let it cool down, it was very hot.



I started checking water lines doing blow checks, i can blow through all the lines, so im not sure where to start. Could a blown base or head gssket cause the wter from the jet not to flow into the engine?

Was it pissing before it overheated?

