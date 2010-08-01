pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:22 PM #1
    SFfactor
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    san diego
    Age
    22
    Posts
    2

    650sx possible seized motor

    Hello this is my fist post and im really hoping I can get some insightful help to get my ski running again. My 87 650sx is doing the standard "1 click" no start everyone seems to have. I replaced the solenoid, cleaned both +/- wires for corrosion, pulled my starter which spun perfectly both when jumped and triggered on the ground. Though my driveshaft will not turn over by hand (with or without spark plugs) i pulled my entire pump out and the impeller spins flawlessly when not fitted into the motor. Im not sure where to go from here, previous compression was 130+ in both cylinders last time it ran. obviously the problem lies in the flywheel or motor itself. What steps should I take to find the issue? Thanks in advance!
  2. Today, 09:49 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,242

    Re: 650sx possible seized motor

    Pull the head and see what u see
  3. Today, 09:55 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    463

    Re: 650sx possible seized motor

    Take cylinder head off and post pics of pistons and cylinder walls to help determine cause of seizure.

    Disassemble the rest of engine and check the crankshaft. Look for bent rod or damaged bearings.

    Check Flywheel for damage or metal debris interference.

    Rebuild the Engine. Air test the new engine prior to installation.

    Replace fuel lines. Inspect Pulse Line for splits or holes. Replace any fuel filters. Inspect fuel tank check valve. Check fuel selector valve. Replace primer and primer lines. Must eliminate any possible air leaks.

    Rebuild the Carburetors. Set adjustment screws to proper settings.

    Follow proper engine break-in procedure.

    Tune Engine with a reliable Tachometer.
