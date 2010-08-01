Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx possible seized motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location san diego Age 22 Posts 2 650sx possible seized motor Hello this is my fist post and im really hoping I can get some insightful help to get my ski running again. My 87 650sx is doing the standard "1 click" no start everyone seems to have. I replaced the solenoid, cleaned both +/- wires for corrosion, pulled my starter which spun perfectly both when jumped and triggered on the ground. Though my driveshaft will not turn over by hand (with or without spark plugs) i pulled my entire pump out and the impeller spins flawlessly when not fitted into the motor. Im not sure where to go from here, previous compression was 130+ in both cylinders last time it ran. obviously the problem lies in the flywheel or motor itself. What steps should I take to find the issue? Thanks in advance! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,242 Re: 650sx possible seized motor Pull the head and see what u see #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 463 Re: 650sx possible seized motor Take cylinder head off and post pics of pistons and cylinder walls to help determine cause of seizure.



Disassemble the rest of engine and check the crankshaft. Look for bent rod or damaged bearings.



Check Flywheel for damage or metal debris interference.



Rebuild the Engine. Air test the new engine prior to installation.



Replace fuel lines. Inspect Pulse Line for splits or holes. Replace any fuel filters. Inspect fuel tank check valve. Check fuel selector valve. Replace primer and primer lines. Must eliminate any possible air leaks.



Rebuild the Carburetors. Set adjustment screws to proper settings.



Follow proper engine break-in procedure.



