Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BN34 Fuel Line Routing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Upstate, SC Posts 30 BN34 Fuel Line Routing I just rebuilt a round body BN34 carb for my son's JS300 and now I can't seem to remember which fuel lines go where. I used the picture below to help with rebuilding the carb and have marked the three nipples that the carb has. I know that #3 is the fuel supply. What I'm having issues with is #1 and #2. Which is the pulse line and which is the fuel return line?



