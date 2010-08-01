Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: First time buyer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Posts 1 First time buyer I am a first time buyer of a PWC and want to purchase 2 used units. I know this is an open question with probably an infinite amount of opinions/answers but I have to start somewhere. I am mid 50's and have rented several times. I will be using them on Arizona lakes and mostly cruising with some wake board/tube towing. I can spent about $10-15 thousand. I have looked on craigslist and fount a couple of 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250X'x with less than 90 hours each for $13,000. Also, a couple 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX'x for $16,000 with low hours also.



Are these a good place to start or are Sea Doo's or Yamaha's or Honda's a better way to go.



THX



Desert Rider #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,256 Re: First time buyer I would do what the rental pros do - 2x Yamaha VX110 or a non supercharged Seadoo 155



I believe Seadoo has the most market share with Yamaha in very close 2nd - either brand could be a good choice - Kawasaki market share is a very distant 3rd so I personally would avoid them.



I currently have an older 99 XL760 cheap and easy to maintain 2 stroke and a 2010 Seadoo Wake155 - Both are excellent for cruising / towing. Last edited by don37725; Today at 09:18 PM .

