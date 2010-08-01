pxctoday

  Today, 07:57 PM #1
    desert rider
    Jul 2017
    Arizona
    1

    First time buyer

    I am a first time buyer of a PWC and want to purchase 2 used units. I know this is an open question with probably an infinite amount of opinions/answers but I have to start somewhere. I am mid 50's and have rented several times. I will be using them on Arizona lakes and mostly cruising with some wake board/tube towing. I can spent about $10-15 thousand. I have looked on craigslist and fount a couple of 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250X'x with less than 90 hours each for $13,000. Also, a couple 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX'x for $16,000 with low hours also.

    Are these a good place to start or are Sea Doo's or Yamaha's or Honda's a better way to go.

    THX

    Desert Rider
  Today, 09:05 PM #2
    don37725
    Jan 2006
    Smoky Mountains TN
    74
    3,256

    Re: First time buyer

    I would do what the rental pros do - 2x Yamaha VX110 or a non supercharged Seadoo 155

    I believe Seadoo has the most market share with Yamaha in very close 2nd - either brand could be a good choice - Kawasaki market share is a very distant 3rd so I personally would avoid them.

    I currently have an older 99 XL760 cheap and easy to maintain 2 stroke and a 2010 Seadoo Wake155 - Both are excellent for cruising / towing.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 