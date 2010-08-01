I am a first time buyer of a PWC and want to purchase 2 used units. I know this is an open question with probably an infinite amount of opinions/answers but I have to start somewhere. I am mid 50's and have rented several times. I will be using them on Arizona lakes and mostly cruising with some wake board/tube towing. I can spent about $10-15 thousand. I have looked on craigslist and fount a couple of 2007 Kawasaki Ultra 250X'x with less than 90 hours each for $13,000. Also, a couple 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX'x for $16,000 with low hours also.
Are these a good place to start or are Sea Doo's or Yamaha's or Honda's a better way to go.
THX
Desert Rider