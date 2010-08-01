Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: KADIAG Issues Communicating with 2003 1100 STX DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 22 KADIAG Issues Communicating with 2003 1100 STX DI Can someone help me out with this?



I downloaded KADIAG 1.3 and I made the cable. I've have verified and re-verified I made the cable correct as in the pins on the serial port go to the correct spot on Jet Ski connection. There is continuity at the serial port and at the correct pin for the connector. I do not have continuity anywhere I shouldn't to include any of the pins on the serial port. I even went and bought an old windows 98 laptop to run the software on. I have changed all the com ports and tried them all but no matter what I do the computer cannot communicate with the EMM.



Anybody got any ideas of what I should try next?



At this point I'm willing to buy the software and cable if needed. My dealer can't get it for me though. Is there somewhere I can get it aftermarket? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules