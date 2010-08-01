Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location canada Posts 3 WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550) Looking for carb, spacer, arrestor etc. Before I drop kick my old BN44 into the water! Ideally set up to run on this engine.



PM me. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Pwctoday Posts 328 Re: WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550) http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...sbn-44.183963/



I have a Yamaha oem filter with screen just missing the screws for an extra $15 with purchase.

sent you an email!

