WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550)
Looking for carb, spacer, arrestor etc. Before I drop kick my old BN44 into the water! Ideally set up to run on this engine.
PM me.
Re: WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550)
http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...sbn-44.183963/
I have a Yamaha oem filter with screen just missing the screws for an extra $15 with purchase.
Pay extra for shipping to Canada eh
Last edited by Factory928; Today at 07:51 PM.
