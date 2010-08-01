pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:40 PM #1
    krustyski
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    canada
    Posts
    3

    WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550)

    Looking for carb, spacer, arrestor etc. Before I drop kick my old BN44 into the water! Ideally set up to run on this engine.

    PM me.
  2. Today, 07:49 PM #2
    Factory928
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Pwctoday
    Posts
    328

    Re: WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550)

    http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...sbn-44.183963/

    I have a Yamaha oem filter with screen just missing the screws for an extra $15 with purchase.
    Pay extra for shipping to Canada eh
  3. Today, 08:57 PM #3
    krustyski
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    canada
    Posts
    3

    Re: WTD SBN44 setup (for 89 JS550)

    sent you an email!
