Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blown up water box....twice. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location New Mexico Age 37 Posts 59 Blown up water box....twice. I posted about a limp mode issue thinking it was electrical. I am having a fuel problem. It is very intermittent. Smooth or rough water. Cold or warm. It doesn't matter. Two weeks ago I was trying to figure it out. I cranked it for about 5 seconds. I closed the hood and put up the tools. Tried one more time and it blew up the waterbox. Finished the weekend on the X2 and went home. It started right up later that week.



Found another waterbox and put it in. Started and ran fine. Rode for about a hour, then it started again. Loaded up. Started tryin to figure it again. Started at the tank. The pick up is fine. All the fuel lines are clear. The filter is clear. I took apart the carb. Everything looked fine in it. There was a little bit of fiber looking debris in the carb filter. Put it back together and it cranked and fired briefly. Cranked about 4-5 seconds and it blew up another waterbox.



1995 Yamaha WaveBlaster

Pro-Tec pipe

Blosion f/a

Blosion head with 37 domes

Watcon rear exhaust

135 main

Unknown pilot



I remember reading somewhere that some people would put a jet in the fuel return to maintain carb pressure. Maybe that's what's needed?



Any help or advice would be appreciated.

1994 XIR - being restored

1995 WaveBlaster - head, f/a, Pro-Tec pipe, intake grate and ride plate, Watcon rear exhaust 46.5 mph on gps

1997 GP 1200 - blown up

