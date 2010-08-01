I rented a cheap autozone comp tester as I lost mine awhile back.
Anyhow I picked up a waveblaster 2 that was suppose to have a stuck ring low compression whatever.
Decided I wanted to compression test it before I went any farther as it had fired up fine to my suprise.
I'm getting 125 pto and 132 mag
I decided to reference this with my 95 700 wave venture which runs fine. Getting 130 on the mag. I think this guage is reading a bit low honestly
THe question is, I know the compression is staggered, but is this too much of a drop between cylinders?