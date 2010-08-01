Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 760 wave blaster 2 compression, does this sound about right? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 91 760 wave blaster 2 compression, does this sound about right? I rented a cheap autozone comp tester as I lost mine awhile back.



Anyhow I picked up a waveblaster 2 that was suppose to have a stuck ring low compression whatever.



Decided I wanted to compression test it before I went any farther as it had fired up fine to my suprise.



I'm getting 125 pto and 132 mag



I decided to reference this with my 95 700 wave venture which runs fine. Getting 130 on the mag. I think this guage is reading a bit low honestly



THe question is, I know the compression is staggered, but is this too much of a drop between cylinders? Last edited by airbats801; Today at 06:42 PM .

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

soon to be 91 sj 91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate93 vxr95 wave runner 3 65095 wave venture 70088 js550 ride plate, intake grate.soon to be 91 sj #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,255 Re: 760 wave blaster 2 compression, does this sound about right? You are only 5% difference which is fine - 10% is considered too much if not staggered but with your staggered compression ratio you are in fine shape



Your compression ratio is 7.2 and 6.8 so 5% diff is near perfect Last edited by don37725; Today at 07:09 PM .

