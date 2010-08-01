pxctoday

  Today, 06:36 PM
    airbats801
    760 wave blaster 2 compression, does this sound about right?

    I rented a cheap autozone comp tester as I lost mine awhile back.

    Anyhow I picked up a waveblaster 2 that was suppose to have a stuck ring low compression whatever.

    Decided I wanted to compression test it before I went any farther as it had fired up fine to my suprise.

    I'm getting 125 pto and 132 mag

    I decided to reference this with my 95 700 wave venture which runs fine. Getting 130 on the mag. I think this guage is reading a bit low honestly

    THe question is, I know the compression is staggered, but is this too much of a drop between cylinders?
  Today, 07:05 PM
    don37725
    Re: 760 wave blaster 2 compression, does this sound about right?

    You are only 5% difference which is fine - 10% is considered too much if not staggered but with your staggered compression ratio you are in fine shape

    Your compression ratio is 7.2 and 6.8 so 5% diff is near perfect
