Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gsxl rossier 951 wont rev #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 26 Posts 55 Gsxl rossier 951 wont rev Good day to all,



Gsxl white engine fully rebuild last summer approx 10 hours on pistons. This summer I decided to add a new miller q head and a rossier pipe with Mani and ecwi. Everything bolted fine and ski fires up and revs on trailer and even when hooked up on the water.

964cc with Prox 1st size bore Miller Q head 47,5cc domes 130psi compression both cylinders, delta force v2 reed, lowered stock intake, stock carbs rejected and acc pump removed. MPEM from novi single coil with Coffman curve. And plastic pump with 15/20 solas. Ski fires both while on trailer or on water. At trailer it revs without issues. While on water it stacks at 4200-4250. Raves are drilled. Pipe is pressure tested and reeds are okay. One thing I wanna add is that the engine is fully ported and the rossier manifold is so extremely ported that it has me concerned, can it be the huge manifold;; what am I missing. Any ideas fellow jet skiers;;







Thank you all in advance,

