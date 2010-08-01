|
|
-
GP1200r bogs a little then goes fast
Hi everyone, i have a 2000 GP1200r with low hours and good compression, rebuilt carbs at least 2 times in the past and cleaned entire fuelsystem,ski runs good, but is unpredictable, some times it bogs and then i ease the gas on and it flies then it might act weird again randomly, dont want to tear these apart again, so im wondering is there anything i can run through the fuel system to dissolve what ever small piece of crap that is causing this, just to start off and if i have to get into this again i will . thanks bob
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules