Hi everyone, i have a 2000 GP1200r with low hours and good compression, rebuilt carbs at least 2 times in the past and cleaned entire fuelsystem,ski runs good, but is unpredictable, some times it bogs and then i ease the gas on and it flies then it might act weird again randomly, dont want to tear these apart again, so im wondering is there anything i can run through the fuel system to dissolve what ever small piece of crap that is causing this, just to start off and if i have to get into this again i will . thanks bob

