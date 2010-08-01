Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Registration Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 37 Posts 9 Registration Help I'm really hoping I can get some help here, as I'm getting the run around trying to get an answer.



I bought a jet ski and trailer from friends in NJ. The boat and trailer were both registered in NJ. Neither of which were issued titles because they were either a) under 9' long or b) under 2500lbs.



I tried registering them in NY last week, and while I was able to get the ski registered, I was told I couldn't register the trailer without a title. I tried calling the Albany DMV to get an answer, and just got the run around from them as well.



HELP!



How the heck do I get this trailer registered without a title and without a transferable registration (NJ doesn't do those either, apparently)? The only paperwork I have is the old registration and the bill of sale.

