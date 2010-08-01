pxctoday

  Today, 03:21 PM #1
    terryupnu
    Starter or Bendix?

    Just got back from the lake and a couple times the start spun but didnt engage. Please tell me its the starter and not the Bendix.

    Thanks
    Terry

    2001 Sea Doo RX carb 951
  Today, 04:12 PM #2
    KirkMN
    Re: Starter or Bendix?

    Maybe a weak starter, I've had that problem with my kawasaki for a while.
