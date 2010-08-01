|
Starter or Bendix?
Just got back from the lake and a couple times the start spun but didnt engage. Please tell me its the starter and not the Bendix.
Thanks
Terry
2001 Sea Doo RX carb 951
Re: Starter or Bendix?
Maybe a weak starter, I've had that problem with my kawasaki for a while.
