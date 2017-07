Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: LS1 style coils?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location WI Age 60 Posts 1 LS1 style coils?? Hey, I just bought my first jet ski 2 days ago. I've had a Kawasaki Jet Mate for many years, and thought it was time to upgrade. I new have a JS550. I can't quite figure out what the previous owner did to the ignition system. Looks like ebay LS1 coil packs zip tied to the battery bands. Anyone ever heard of a Frankenstein back yard job like this? There are wires hanging everywhere. Drink Wisconsibly #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,354 Re: LS1 style coils?? I would test everything and put it back to stock. The electricals on the JS skis are not the greatest and its pretty common for them to loose a coil on the stater and fry other parts. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

How about some photos of this Frankenstein back yard job...

