Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuiding a 2000 Kawasaki 900 STS -- a question about Keihin CV triple carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Eastern Shore Posts 2 Rebuiding a 2000 Kawasaki 900 STS -- a question about Keihin CV triple carbs Last fall my ski threw a rod, decided to overhaul ski cuz the body is in great shape and all electronics work. Plus it's a nice riding ski. I wasn't riding the ski when it threw the rod, but I think the mostly likely culprit is water got into the ski via a bad drive shaft thru-hull and water got sucked into the engine. In the process of dropping in a rebuilt motor. Removed pump and installed new wear ring, replacing bearings and installing this weekend. Hope to drop the motor in this weekend as well.



I'm probably going to have $1500 in the ski when I'm done -- but I'm hoping it will run for several more years.



I'm going to go pre-mixed and have blocked off the oil pump. I've drained the oil out of the oil tank. I'm going to leave the tank in place and secure the oil level sensors in place the ski always thinks it has oil.



My question deals with the carbs, I rebuilt them last previously, but the butterfly valve on the carb closest to the fuel pump is binding. So I need to remove the plate and shaft. The only way I see to do this is to cut the metal (2) fuel lines. There are two metal lines connecting each carb [4 in total] -- it looks like there are pressed and perhaps sealed. Does anyone know how you would pull this metal lines off the carbs. I realize you can cut and the lines and use fuel line, but there isn't much room to get two fuel lines on the cut lines.



