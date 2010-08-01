Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 81 Kawasaki JS440 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lancaster, OH Age 37 Posts 198 81 Kawasaki JS440 I've decided to thin out my collection a bit. First up is my 1981 JS440 in excellent condition for it's age. As you can see, it even has the OEM footwell pads. As for mods, it has a lanyard faceplate, some sort of aftermarket exhaust that is developing a crack in the coupler, aluminum air cleaner, straighter gold bars, LS exhaust manifold, intake grate, Mariner ride plate and ****enison Designs prop. I have all of the original parts for it as well with the exception of the start/stop faceplate. I was going to put the factory exhaust back on but figured the new owner might have other plans for it. For being 36 years old, it's actually the cleanest ski I have, but I'm the least attached to it so it needs a new home. The issues that I know of are... exhaust hose and chin pad gone, fell off going down the road so I'm told, there are a couple of slots cut into the bond rail where they tried to extend the missing exhaust hose, the pads have some sections where they are coming loose, coupler in exhaust starting to crack as mentioned, battery (not pictured) is getting a bit weak. I keep all of mine on a 4 bank tender but it just seems to be getting tired. Also there is some epoxy by the pump entrance, not sure if it was a flaw in the hull or a patch of some sort but it's solid. A little white paint and you wouldn't know it's there. The ski's first owner brought it to Ohio from California and it has mostly sat in the garage since. I have yet to even register it in Ohio so that's why it has a CF registration #. It starts easily and gets up on plane with no problem and comes with what appears to be a homemade cover that was done very well, even has leather sewn in the back corners. I also have a double stand up trailer that I'll be listing as well. It's waxed up and ready to ride. I am also willing to crate it up if someone wants to have it shipped. Asking $800IMG_4050.JPGIMG_4078.JPGIMG_4052.JPGIMG_4057.JPGIMG_4085.JPGIMG_4075.JPGIMG_4073.JPGIMG_4072.JPGIMG_4070.JPGIMG_4062.JPGIMG_4076.JPGIMG_4081.JPG Last edited by Bobabooie; Today at 02:14 PM . Reason: Added price Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules