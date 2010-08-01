Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Yamaha XLT 800 Bogging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Wisconsin Posts 1 2003 Yamaha XLT 800 Bogging Hi Everyone! I have a 2003 Yamaha XLT 800 with about 140 hours on it that I purchased new back in 2003. As you may notice I do not use it all that much, it pretty much sits on its lift and is used maybe 10 hours a summer. For about the past 5 years I've noticed that it seems rather bogged down when I'm trying to accelerate. It can go slow or fast, there doesn't seem to be any middle speed.



As far as maintenance goes, I typically replace the plugs every summer and run Sta-bil Marine in the gas. In the fall I typically fog the engine and get all of the water out of it, etc. Do you think it's due for a carb cleaning or rebuild? Any other maintenance I should perform on it? My manual seems to say 'take to authorized Yamaha' dealer for most of the maintenance. I am somewhat mechanically inclined, so I could probably do most of the work, just need an idea of what is required. Thoughts? Opinions? Thanks!

