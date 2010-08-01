Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 1995 Kawasaki SS/Xi located in Northeast PA. #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location northeastern PA Age 51 Posts 1,361 FS: 1995 Kawasaki SS/Xi located in Northeast PA. Selling my fiancee's incredibly clean SS/Xi. I purchased this ski from the original owner(80 years old!) back in 2007 to replace the 1996 SS/Xi that she used to have. I looked long and hard to find a low-hour, fresh-water ski in excellent condition because I know how picky she is about her toys. The ski has not been ridden and has been stored since 2010. It has been in my shop, up on pallet racking resting safe and secure. The battery will be replaced with a new Interstate unit upon the new owner picking it up. I took the ski down over the weekend to show a friend, hooked up a battery, primed it and it fired right up. It was always a fun ski, but we simply do not ride any more. It's unfortunate as it was the perfect ski for her. If I had to guess, the ski probably has less than 200 hours from new, all fresh water.



I added the following parts:

- ZXi steering stem for a more forward riding position.

- RIVA runabout handlebars with ODI grips.

- Blowsion finger throttle.

- Jet Dynamics ride plate.

- intake grate(don't recall who makes it, maybe someone can tell by the pictures).

- Aqua Performance rear boarding step.

- Jetinetics flame arrestors.

- primer added which makes starting a breeze.

- OEM Kawasaki and aftermarket Slippery When Wet storage covers.

- work stand included.



$2000 FIRM. If it doesn't sell, it can stay right where it is and maybe we can use it in the future.



Located in in northeast PA.



image.jpeg



