Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Black oil residue coming from exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Palm Harbor, FL Age 36 Posts 1 Black oil residue coming from exhaust Happy 4theveryone.



Here's my situation and any insight would be extremely helpful.



I recently bought a 1998 Yamaha 760xl and have been having problems getting it water ready as it had been setting unused for some time.



I was able to get it started in my driveway no problem so thought I'd take it to the water to see how she ran. Bad move. In the water it started right up and I took off slowly just listening and sounded fine. However, as I tried to increase speed I noticed the RPM was increasing but the speed was not. Eventually, it overheated and stalled, so I swam it back to shore. I thought simple, it's been sitting Carb rebuild.



I rebuilt the carbs yesterday and reinstalled them. Once I got the ski started I gave it a couple quick revs on the throttle to see it it had power before I pulled it out of the garage and hooked it up to the hose to try tuning the carbs. I ran it maybe 10 seconds before shutting it down.



as I walked around the ski I noticed a decent amount (probably 1x1 puddle) of a super dark oily substance. I removed the hose the in the hull that connects the exhaust and it was wet with the same substance. Essentially it looks as though I may have oil running through my exhaust.



Any ideas or tips would be greatly appreciated as I want to get this thing running right before I take it out. I'm also not sure if it's just blowing out sediment or there is a bigger issue here. Also not I didn't see any oil in the water when I was swimming it back but the ski didn't have much power either.



Thanks in advance,

Jeremy Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules