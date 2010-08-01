Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: High rev at startup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Quebec Posts 1 High rev at startup I have my SL-650 engine rebuilt recently and a strange phenomena did append twice so far. The first time, I was in the garage checking the spark strength. The engine was cold and I hit the start button without choke. It started right away and went in high rev without touching the throttle. I stopped the engine right away. The next time I started the ski, everything went normal. The second time was yesterday when I came back from a ride. I let the ski cool down for maybe 2 hours, then I hooked it up to the garden hose to flush it from salt water using the right procedure. It started normally and put on the water, but after a few seconds, it went in high rev. I shut the water off and then the engine. I then restarted it and everything went normal. Any idea on what could cause that?

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules