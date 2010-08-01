|
|
-
High rev at startup
I have my SL-650 engine rebuilt recently and a strange phenomena did append twice so far. The first time, I was in the garage checking the spark strength. The engine was cold and I hit the start button without choke. It started right away and went in high rev without touching the throttle. I stopped the engine right away. The next time I started the ski, everything went normal. The second time was yesterday when I came back from a ride. I let the ski cool down for maybe 2 hours, then I hooked it up to the garden hose to flush it from salt water using the right procedure. It started normally and put on the water, but after a few seconds, it went in high rev. I shut the water off and then the engine. I then restarted it and everything went normal. Any idea on what could cause that?
Thanks
