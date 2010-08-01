Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: UMI steering - too tight! #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 506 UMI steering - too tight! I just finished my HX build. It has UMI steering. I was out yesterday and noticed after about an hour of riding that the steering got a lot tighter. I first noticed it because I was doing more leaning and less bar motion.



The cable doesn't look to be pinched any where. I thought the bearing in the UMI were sealed units.



I sprayed some silicone lubricant on both end of the cables to see if it would assist and it really didn't do much. Is this a sign of the steering cable going bad or the UMI bearing needing replacement?



If bearings any pointers would be great as I haven't dealt with a UMI sterring before.





Thanks guys. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

