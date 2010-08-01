Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 SQ SJ intake grate upgrade? Solas vs Worx vs Jet Dynamics vs WSM vs R&D?!?! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location illinois Age 31 Posts 1 1990 SQ SJ intake grate upgrade? Solas vs Worx vs Jet Dynamics vs WSM vs R&D?!?! Just purchased my first superjet last month. It is a stock 650 but for now its enough for me since i came from riding kawi 440's/550's...My ski came with a R&D extended ride plate (i believe) and the stock intake grate. Where I am riding it can get a little choppy so I was looking for a scoop intake grate, but I did not want to go too extreme. I just dont want to drain this 650 of all its power by loading the pump a crazy ton.



Couple of the ones I was looking at:



1. Solas YB-IG-B + For the price for a brand new one i figure I would see what you guys said about it.. I havent found too many reviews for this grate.



2. Worx WR201 = From the reviews ive read, many people love this grate. Im just worried it may be too extreme for the stock 650 motor.



3. Worx WR205 = Less Extreme version of the WR201 which is why i was contemplating this one but still unsure



4. WSM-205 = Worx 205 knockoff?????



5. R&D Aquavein = It seems to always be review against the wr201



6. Jet Dynamics = Found one used but ive heard these can be more extreme than most scoop intake grates(according to stamped #....i.e #16, #17)





So to recap, mild choppy water riding/freestyle/freeriding so i need a scoop grate for better hookup/less cavitation but just dont know how extreme to go so i dont make this 650 not get out of its own way... Those are the ones i'm looking at and your opinion on any of them is greatly appreciated.



Thanks,



