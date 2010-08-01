pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:18 AM #1
    Erikbell714
    Erikbell714 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Erikbell714's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    47

    650sx aluminum handle pole

    IMG_2412.JPG

    650sx handle pole, paint has a few chips but no dents.comes with the proper bushings. $200 obo plus shipping or local pickup menifee ca
    paypal for this who want it shipped
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:51 AM #2
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    123

    Re: 650sx aluminum handle pole

    941-527-5410 text me. I live in lake Elsinore.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 