Hello, PWC enthusiasts I have decided to sell my stock hydrospace motor. Only ~12 hours on motor since professionally rebuilt by mark queen. Everything was brand new; pistons, rings, case, valves, fuel rail, injectors, turbocharger, intake, you name it. There has been good upkeep, oil changes and valve adjustments done regularly. Comes with vi-pec with two boost settings incorporated, one for stock (~6lbs boost), the other for limited (~14 lbs boost). Motor is in good working condition since taken out of hull (planned on putting a triple in hull, but funds are tight as of now. If interested please message me on site and give me an offer, I will not be offended if low-balled. I may consider selling the hull which has been reinforced and has tubbies if someone is particularly interested in that instead. Shoot me a message, I am new to this site so I am going to add my number just in case I don't see the message on here. 845-391-6135 Please text me before calling. Thank you
