|
|
-
1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting
Hi again group . On the water pressure regulator there is an adjustment using the RED Plastic screw in the center of the housing . What is the correct setting for that ? Cliff was wonderful help for me on my other question , thank Cliff .
Any good help would be much appreciated . Thanks again
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting
There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.
In the middle sounds good.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting
++1
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.
In the middle sounds good.
Just make sure it doesn't leak water while you are riding it.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules