Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 3 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting Hi again group . On the water pressure regulator there is an adjustment using the RED Plastic screw in the center of the housing . What is the correct setting for that ? Cliff was wonderful help for me on my other question , thank Cliff .

Any good help would be much appreciated . Thanks again #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,541 Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.



In the middle sounds good. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,250 Blog Entries 6 Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.



In the middle sounds good.



Just make sure it doesn't leak water while you are riding it.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





