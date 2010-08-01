pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:37 PM #1
    jetRick
    jetRick is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    3

    1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting

    Hi again group . On the water pressure regulator there is an adjustment using the RED Plastic screw in the center of the housing . What is the correct setting for that ? Cliff was wonderful help for me on my other question , thank Cliff .
    Any good help would be much appreciated . Thanks again
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:16 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,541

    Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting

    There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.

    In the middle sounds good.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:36 PM #3
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,250
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Limited Water Pressure Regulator Setting

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    There is no correct setting & is doubtful if you could notice a difference all the way up or down.

    In the middle sounds good.
    ++1

    Just make sure it doesn't leak water while you are riding it.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 